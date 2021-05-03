Trump lawyers up after Capitol cops sue him for inciting MAGA mob

Former President Donald Trump is now retaining legal counsel to defend him in a lawsuit filed against him by Capitol police officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby.

The Daily Beast reports that Trump is retaining attorney Jesse Binnall, who is also representing the former president against a civil suit filed by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), in the suit filed by the Capitol officers.

The lawsuit filed by the two officers directly blames Trump for actions that "inflamed, encouraged, incited, directed, and aided and abetted" an angry mob that stormed the United States Capitol building and left five people dead.

The two officers in the lawsuit allege that they "suffered injuries to their heads, necks, and backs from assaults by the rioters and continue to struggle with the emotional toll of having been overwhelmed by the rioting mob that day," the Daily Beast reports.

Although Binnall isn't as well known of a Trump attorney as Rudy Giuliani or Sidney Powell, he is a veteran of the multiple legal battles that took place during Trump's administration.

As the Daily Beast reported earlier this year, Binnall "previously represented former Trump national security advisor Mike Flynn, alongside attorney Sidney Powell, after prosecutors charged him with lying to the FBI about his communications with Russia's ambassador to the U.S.," and more recently "filed a lawsuit in Nevada on behalf of the Trump campaign which sought to overturn President Joe Biden's electoral victory there."