Watergate prosecutor asked to join Trump’s defense team declined: report

Donald Trump is seeking to staff up his legal team as he faces investigations in Florida, Georgia, New York, and Washington, DC.

In Georgia, Trump bulked up his legal team by hiring "Billion Dollar Lawyer" Drew Findling, who is best known for defending famous rappers. Findling called for Trump to be impeached on his 24th day in office.

Trump is also seeking to expand his Florida legal team after the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The report noted former OAN reporter Christina Bobb "became the face of Trump’s legal pushback, booking time on Fox and other conservative media outlets. But behind the scenes, Trump’s allies initiated a hunt for new attorneys who might be more experienced with the complex battle with the Justice Department they knew was about to begin."

However, Bobb may have to recuse herself as a witness in the case.

"There was a growing realization, in the words of one close adviser, that the former president could be in for a 'big fight for a long time.' It was a familiar predicament for Trump, who has changed lawyers repeatedly since 2016 and has at times had trouble finding high-powered counsel to take up his cause," the newspaper noted.

Trump's rag-tag team pushing his election denialism included Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and John Eastman.

"Jon Sale, a prominent Florida defense attorney who had been part of the Watergate prosecutorial team, confirmed he was asked this week to represent Trump — and declined. He called the request a 'privilege' but said that because of 'other professional commitments,' he did not have the time to provide the kind of lawyering he believed Trump will need."

Read the full report.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: 'She’s loaded. They all have guns': Lauren Boebert neighbors forced to call 911 over speeding and property damage