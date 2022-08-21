Trump struggling to find lawyers willing to work for him because they want to be paid: NYT's Haberman

Appearing on CNN's "Inside Politics" on Sunday morning, the New York Times; Maggie Haberman claimed that a large part of Donald Trump's legal problems stems from his inability to find good lawyers willing to work for him.

Speaking with host Abby Phillip, the Times' correspondent said another problem is that attorneys also fear the former president won't pay his bills.

"You are seeing in one way that people are less willing to hitch their wagon to Trump right now, and that is lawyers," Haberman explained.

"Because they have been trying to find, and this is who was representing Donald Trump, how many lawyers he has, the fact he doesn't like to listen to his lawyers, the fact that it takes a huge effort to get him to do so by his lawyers always, this is an ongoing story we've been watching, frankly not just since he became president, but well before, going back to when he was advised by Roy Cohn many decades ago," she continued.

"You are seeing many fewer lawyers who are willing to go out and speak for him and/or hitch their wagon to him and maybe not get paid -- a big thing," she added. Watch below or at this link.

