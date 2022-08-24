DOJ says it can't trust Trump's lawyers: report
Donald Trump addresses crowd in Sioux City, Iowa in 2016. (Shutterstock.com)

The Department of Justice says it can't trust Donald Trump's lawyers due to the former president's frequent mind changes, according to The New York Times.

The New York Times report also noted that DOJ officials don't believe Trump's lawyers could speak with any authority for the former president because he often withholds information from his own representation.

"Justice Department officials, who have maintained an open channel with Mr. Trump’s representatives, have said they operate under the assumption that none of his attorneys can speak with authority for the former president, knowing he is liable to change his mind in a moment, or withhold information from his own representatives," said the report.

Trump appointee Judge Aileen M. Cannon asked Trump's lawyers on Tuesday if she had the jurisdiction to hear Trump's request to appoint a special master about the seized documents from Mar-a-Lago. She also informed them that they messed up the paperwork. “A sample motion can be found on the Court’s website,” she said.

Former White House special counsel Ty Cobb told Business Insider that it's hard to tell if Trump is following his lawyers' advice or if they are following his. "As time has gone by, he's gotten farther and farther ahead of his lawyers, to the point where it's hard to tell if they're following his advice or if he's following theirs," said Cobb.

The judge gave Trump's lawyers until Friday to respond.

