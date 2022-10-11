'Fervent' Trump backer went to work for him and was 'quickly enmeshed in an obstruction investigation': NYT
Donald Trump (AFP)

The New York Times on Tuesday reported more details about former One America News host and current Trump lawyer Christina Bobb's cooperation with federal law enforcement officials in their investigation into top-secret government documents that the former president stashed at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

As the Times notes, Bobb was a "fervent" believer in the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump, and she went to work for him as an attorney soon after his tenure at the White House ended.

However, the Times notes that Bobb has now "quickly found herself enmeshed in an obstruction investigation" less than two years after she began her new career as a Trump lawyer.

In particular, the Times reports that Bobb was asked earlier this year by fellow Trump lawyer M. Evan Corcoran to sign a sworn statement claiming that she had overseen a "diligent search" of Mar-a-Lago and had recovered all files that the government had requested be returned to the National Archives.

RELATED: Now Trump is openly challenging the feds to indict him

Bobb, however, was suspicious of Corcoran, whom the Times writes was asking her to "take a step that neither Mr. Trump nor other members of the legal team were willing to take" by signing the document, and she subsequently insisted on adding a disclaimer stating that all requested documents had been returned "based upon the information that has been provided to me."

Nonetheless, two of the Times' sources say the experience left a bad taste in her mouth and that she "later complained that she did not have a full grasp of what was going on around her when she signed the document."

Her suspicions about being asked the sign the document without a disclaimer were seemingly vindicated when the FBI executed a search warrant of Mar-a-Lago and found multiple top-secret documents were still at the resort.

SmartNews