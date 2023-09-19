Trump's posts are being influenced by lawyers — legal expert explains how you can tell

Donald Trump is facing a demand for a limited gag order in the federal case over the 2020 election and Jan. 6 after a filing from special counsel Jack Smith.
The recently unsealed motion hasn't been discussed in court yet, but it goes through many of Trump's attacks on Smith, prosecutors, the judge, witnesses and more in his effort to intimidate them or influence the jury.
Meanwhile, Trump continues to do interviews where he admits his guilt and digs a deeper legal hole, as one legal analyst put it.
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
Trump runs the risk of having his bail revoked and earning hefty fines from the court. One comment from Judge Tanya Chutkan early on in the process was that if Trump violated his bail she'd simply rush the case to be heard faster so as to protect the jurors from being influenced. That could mean a faster trial, a faster verdict, and ultimately a faster sentence.
What former prosecutor Harry Litman observed is that Trump's language has changed over the past week, with comments coming with the phrases "in my opinion" and "that's what I think. Litman thinks that this is the legal influence of counsel stepping in.
"Yes, Trump continues to employ the same braggadocio," Litman explained. "But listen carefully, he's begun to pepper his proclamations with hedges."
The phrases are "lawyer-prescribed to try to shield him from outright lies," concluded the former prosecutor.
Smith will go up against Trump's lawyers over the matter in filings first before a hearing before Judge Chutkan.