Trump lawyers to talk with Jan 6 committee — but there won’t be a transcript: report

Two of Donald Trump's government attorneys during his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election are set to voluntarily speak with the House Select Committee on Wednesday, Politico reports.

"Pat Cipollone, Trump’s White House counsel, and his deputy Patrick Philbin, are expected to speak informally with the panel, a potential precursor to more formal transcribed testimony later. Cipollone and Philbin did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for the panel declined to comment," Politico reported.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump has also both voluntarily sat down with the committee.

"Cipollone and Philbin had also been part of a Oval Office meeting on Jan. 3, 2021 with Trump where they made it clear officials would resign if Trump installed Jeffrey Clark as acting attorney general to replace Jeffrey Rosen, according to the Senate Judiciary Committee’s report on Trump’s efforts to interfere at the Justice Department," the publication writes. "The lawyers worked on some of the White House’s most sensitive issues, including by defending Trump against the House’s impeachment charges against him related to his decision to withhold military aid from Ukraine."

The committee has asked Fox News personality Sean Hannity about a text message he sent to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows saying Cipollone was poised to quit.

"What communications or information led you to conclude that White House Counsel would leave? What precisely did you know at that time?" the committee asked.

