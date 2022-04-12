Oklahoma man caught stealing an Audi -- then tries to get out of it by claiming Trump made him a US Marshal

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that a man tried to steal an Audi from a dealership in Tulsa, Oklahoma — then when police confronted him, he claimed he acting under the duty of a U.S. Marshal appointed by former President Donald Trump.

"Police allege Randy Cantwell went into a dealership to view the car and, when an employee said it wasn’t ready to be driven, he accused the dealership of stealing the car it had," reported Corbin Bolies. "Cantwell then tried to drive the car off, but was blocked in by employees, according to KTUL. Realizing his quest was failing, Cantwell then allegedly got out of the vehicle and tried to walk away."

Cantwell "was eventually stopped by police, and when asked what gave him such grand authority, he allegedly provided the most natural answer: He was a federal marshal, a role he took on when former President Donald Trump enacted martial law," continued the report.

Police then arrested him and took him to the Tulsa County Jail.

Trump, in fact, did not ever declare martial law or authorize anyone to steal luxury cars, although there was a rejected plan for him to use military powers to seize voting machines after losing the 2020 presidential election, which appears to have been drafted by a host at the far-right One America News Network. The QAnon conspiracy theory has long posited that Trump would enact martial law and order mass arrests of the internal enemies of America, including a supposed group of cannibalistic pedophiles who secretly rule the country.

