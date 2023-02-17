'Earthshaking' subpoenas suggest Trump had his 'lawyers commit crimes for him': analysis

In an interview with the hosts of the Daily Beast's 'The New Normal," former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner explained that special counsel Jack Smith's decision to subpoena three of Donald Trump's lawyers has the legal community sitting up and noticing since it is such an unprecedented move.

Reacting to a report that lawyers Evan Corcoran, Christina Bobb and Alina Habba have been compelled to appear before a grand jury, reportedly about the government documents recovered by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago, Kirschner called the move "earthshaking" as well as indicative that Smith believes the lawyers may have engaged in criminality.

As the Guardian reported, "Habba appeared before the grand jury in the case of the documents in recent weeks, the sources said, a notable development given she is not a member of the legal team defending Trump in that criminal matter and has represented the former president in civil suits. The details of Habba’s testimony are unclear, though she was asked about her search last year of Trump’s office at Mar-a-Lago – from where the FBI recovered documents marked 'top secret' weeks later – after Trump was subpoenaed by the New York state attorney general, Letitia James, in a separate case."

Asked about Smith's latest legal maneuver, Kirschner told host Danielle Moodie, "It might not be all that impressive or exciting for folks who don't operate in the criminal justice system for decades," before adding, "In legal circles, it probably registers a 9 on the legal Richter scale."

He continued, "It looks like Jack Smith has evidence suggesting Trump was having his lawyers commit crimes for him."

"Now, whether that was knowingly or unknowingly on behalf of lawyers, wittingly or unwittingly, we don't know," he elaborated. "But There has been some legal filing and legal wrangling that suggests Jack Smith is trying to pierce the veil of attorney-client privilege, and if Donald Trump was providing false information to his lawyers, Evan Corcoran and Christina Bobb telling them, 'listen, listen, just fill out these certifications saying we gave it all over. I have no classified documents in my possession anymore,' and they did that? And it was false information and it was fraudulent, indeed it was criminal information because it would have been in violation of a grand jury subpoena that was issued to get Donald Trump to give over all the documents, well then his lawyers can be forced to testify about that."

"They can basically incriminate their own client and prove that he was involved in obstruction of justice, " he added.



