Legal expert details the key disputes between Trump’s team and the DOJ

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump objected to two candidates put forward by the DOJ to to be an independent arbiter, or "special master," to examine the contents of classified documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago last month.

During a segment on CNN this Monday, legal analyst Elie Honig said that the DOJ and Trump pretty much disagree on everything, including who the special master should be. They also disagree on who should front the cost for the special master's work -- the government or Trump.

Trump also wants 90 days for the special master to complete their work, while the DOJ wants the deadline to be in mid-October.

And most importantly, according to Honig, is the parties' disagreement on the scope of the review, with Trump's team saying all 11.000 documents should be reviewed, while the DOJ says the special master should not be able to review classified documents "and should not be able to make decisions on executive privilege."

"Trump's position is there may be executive privilege, we need the special master to do that review before DOJ can use those documents in its ongoing criminal investigation," Honig said.

Watch the full segment below or at this link.