Trump's 'getting cheap' with lawyers now will 'come back to bite him' in Georgia: legal analyst

A surprising and critical decision by a top Donald Trump adviser on which allies of the former president will get their legal fees covered by his PAC – and who is being excluded – could come back to haunt the now four-times indicted former president.

According to reports, Trump's Save America Pac has been shelling out millions to lawyers defending Trump associates who have been swept up in his alleged criminal activities that have him on the precipice of four separate trials in Manhattan, Florida, Washington D.C. and now Georgia.

As MSNBC's Hayes Brown wrote, senior Trump adviser Susie Wiles, is making the calls on who gets paid-for legal representation and who gets left out in the cold – which now includes former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, who are both accused of being neck-deep in the former president's attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Now that both have been indicted under the RICO act by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wills as co-conspirators, the decision to let them fend for themselves opens the door for them to flip on the former president for purely financial reasons, Brown wrote.

"Trump isn’t unaware of his former friend’s problems — he just doesn’t seem to particularly care," he said, before adding, "This penny-pinching seems like a bad idea when you consider that there’s still a chance that federal prosecutors could charge Giuliani for his role in trying to flip the 2020 election’s outcome — and in turn offer some kind of deal if he became a witness against Trump."

"And this stinginess hasn’t changed the fact that Trump’s political committee is paying a massive amount of money in legal fees, potentially threatening the presidential run that would inoculate him from several of these cases," he wrote before warning, "If the idea behind that expenditure is to keep the people who know where the metaphorical bodies are buried in check, then getting cheap now seems like a major strategic error for Trump."

