Trump has much bigger problems than 'money things': former federal prosecutor

According to a Florida-based former U.S. attorney, Donald Trump's dreams of a political comeback after a bitter defeat in the 2020 presidential election could be derailed by any number of criminal investigations looking into his personal finances, his attempt at election interference in Georgia and his involvement in the Jan 6th insurrection.
With the Associated Press reporting "Trump facing legal, political headwinds as he eyes comeback," as heads to Conroe, Texas for a "Save America Rally" on Saturday, on MSNBC legal experts Laurence Tribe and ex-federal prosecutor Dennis Aftergut claimed, "Back in the real world, the Justice Department announced on Tuesday it was investigating the Trump campaign’s bogus elector slate scheme, which has quickly become a focus of the House select committee investigating Jan. 6."
That view was also reflected by AP which reports, "The probes, which are unfolding in multiple jurisdictions and consider everything from potential fraud and election interference to the role he played in the Jan. 6 insurrection, represent the most serious legal threat Trump has faced in decades of an often litigious public life. They’re intensifying as a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found Trump’s iron grip on the GOP may be starting to loosen."
After pointing out that the former president is bleeding support with the new poll showing 44 percent of Republicans don't want Trump to run again, the report listed off Trump's higher-profile legal difficulties before highlighting the fact that Republican Party rivals for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination are running low key campaigns as they await his fall with AP reporting, "...his effort to freeze the field of Republicans eyeing the 2024 field has been uneven," and then adding, "As Trump tries to move forward, so do the legal cases against him."
Noting the investigation of Trump in Georgia, where a grand jury is looking at whether he broke the law by "trying to pressure Georgia officials to throw out President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election," possible criminal charges from Manhattan's new District Attorney Alvin Bragg who is looking at the Trump Organization and the House Jan 6th committee now looking at fake electors working with the Trump White House to steal the election, former federal prosecutor David Weinstein claimed the former president has never been confronted by criminal charges befiore and may have little idea what awaits him.
"Until now, Trump’s legal problems have largely been relegated to 'money things, with various lawsuits seeking payouts," explained Weinstein before adding that what Trump now faces is "...more significant, because with those comes the potential exposure to criminal punishment.”
“If they can prove intention, knowledge, involvement in an ongoing conspiracy, that’s potential criminal exposure, something he’s never faced before” he elaborated.