'I’m thinking him into jail': The View's audience goes wild as co-hosts mock Trump's legal crisis

The co-hosts of "The View" started off the Thursday show talking about Donald Trump's bad day of legal problems.

Trump is not only facing business problems with a civil lawsuit from the attorney general of New York, but the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals also delivered a repudiation of Trump's legal arguments. The Department of Justice is now free to continue using classified records seized from Mar-a-Lago in its investigations.

Speaking about the day of disasters to Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump said that all of the classified documents don't matter because he can declassify documents just by thinking about them.

Whoopi Goldberg started the show by going so far as to close her eyes tight and pinch her fingers together to focus her mind.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump is 'done' and 'I'm not sure he's going to escape jail': presidential historian

"What are you doing, Whoopi?" asked Joy Behar. "Thinking about it."

"I'm thinking him going to jail," Goldberg joked. The audience broke into hysterics.

Co-host Sunny Hostin, a former federal prosecutor and legal analyst, explained that Attorney General Letitia James "has the goods" on Trump.

"It's a 220-page lawsuit, and it lays out his financial statements for years and years and years," she said. "And it also says that he wildly inflated the worth of nearly every one of his properties and overall. That lawsuit said that 11 of his annual financial statements included more than 200 false and misleading asset valuations. You can get put in jail for just doing that one thing, just one."

READ: Trump is 'bizarrely' making claims that may force Merrick Garland to indict him: Conservative analyst

Behar said that Trump exaggerates everything and that he'll still be doing it when he is sent to prison.

"He'll go to jail and be, like, it's the biggest, most beautiful cell I've ever been in. 14,000-square-foot cell I'm in," Behar joked. "One more thing. you know, when Rosie O'Donnell went after him, everybody remembers that, right? The thing that got him really ticked off, not the hair thing. He didn't care about that. It was because she went after the money. She said he doesn't have the money. He's a liar and an exaggerator and that made him so vicious. He was like a vicious animal. He really was."

Watch video below or at this link.



The View SmartNews