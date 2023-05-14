'A defense attorney's nightmare': Former prosecutor predicts more legal woes because Trump won't shut up

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday morning, a former SDNY Criminal Division prosecutor claimed that Donald Trump is compounding his myriad legal problems because his lawyers can't get him to stop blurting out information.

Speaking with MSNBC host Ali Velshi, Kristy Greenberg was asked about the former president's comments during his CNN town hall this week, and she laughed and quickly remarked, "Donald Trump is a prosecutor's dream and a defense attorney's nightmare."

"Any good defense attorney is going to tell a target of a criminal investigation to stop talking; anything you say and will be used against you," she began before adding, "Donald Trump seems incapable of doing that."

"He made numerous incriminating statements in a number of criminal investigations that are pending at the CNN town hall," she elaborated. "If that town hall is any indication, Donald Trump on the campaign trail is going to be the gift that keeps on giving for prosecutors."

