Trump and his MAGA movement are reeling as the courts do their job: former federal prosecutor

According to former federal prosecutor Dennis Aftergut, the rule of law just had a very good week -- and Donald Trump and those caught up in his MAGA circle did not.

In a column for Salon, the attorney wrote that the courts should be praised for not bowing to outside pressure and forging forward with the multitude of cases involving the former president and his MAGA supporters who are now facing the music for a bevy charges.

As he wrote, "Three court-related events on Wednesday signal the ongoing power of law and truth, as well as their judicial enforcement of them. The strength of the courts is worth taking a moment to note — and to celebrate."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?



First on his list was former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani being smacked down by federal district court Judge Beryl Howell for his defaming of two Georgia poll workers, with the attorney writing, "The D.C. court ruling was a default judgment: The judge entered it against Giuliani for his failure to comply with the judicial rules of discovery. He had failed, by all appearances intentionally, to provide documents that Freeman and Moss had sought to prove their case."

"That Judge Howell enforced Giuliani's breach with so serious a sanction sends a powerful message: Judges will respond forcefully if parties defy the judicial process for determining the facts," he then added.

Next up was New York Attorney General Letitia James who is moving rapidly forward with her $250 million civil suit for fraud filed against the former president and the Trump Organization, with Aftergut predicting, "But for the moment, the bottom line appears to be that the truth of Trump's business dealings and alleged deception will soon emerge."

Lastly he noted former Trump trade advisor Peter Navaro suffering a major setback when "D.C. federal district court Judge Amit Mehta ruled that Navarro cannot raise as a defense in his trial — which is set to begin next week — that Trump, as a former president, instructed Navarro not to testify."

RELATED: Trump's Truth Social deal facing 'catastrophic threat' of having to return $300 million to investors



Adding the caveat, "Of course we cannot and should not pretend that the search for truth and justice is on the march in every court in America. In early August, for instance three judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit decided that they knew better than the FDA's experts when it came to scientific evidence about the safety of mifepristone, the abortion pill.," he concluded, "Even so, we should stop to appreciate — and to defend — the majority of courts that continue to uphold the legal standards, and the search for truth, upon which democratic freedoms depend."

You can read more here.