Trump's 'HAPPY NEW YEAR' tweet greeted with 'you lost -- now start packing' from critics
AFP Photo

Outgoing president Donald Trump was reminded in no uncertain terms that he is a one-term president on New Year's Day after he kicked off the morning by tweeting out "HAPPY NEW YEARS!" only to have critics suggest that he "start packing."

Trump, who is still hoping that Republicans in Congress will help his stay in office by contesting the election results, returned early to Washington D.C. from his Mar-a-Lago resort in anticipation of an attempt by GOP lawmakers to disrupt Congress when it reconvenes to certify the Electoral College votes that show former Vice President Joe Biden won.

Tweeting out a simple, "HAPPY NEW YEAR!" the president was immediately told "back atcha, big guy. now go pack your big smelly bags, you're toast."

That was the general tenor as you can see below: