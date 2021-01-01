Trump's 'HAPPY NEW YEAR' tweet greeted with 'you lost -- now start packing' from critics

Outgoing president Donald Trump was reminded in no uncertain terms that he is a one-term president on New Year's Day after he kicked off the morning by tweeting out "HAPPY NEW YEARS!" only to have critics suggest that he "start packing."
Trump, who is still hoping that Republicans in Congress will help his stay in office by contesting the election results, returned early to Washington D.C. from his Mar-a-Lago resort in anticipation of an attempt by GOP lawmakers to disrupt Congress when it reconvenes to certify the Electoral College votes that show former Vice President Joe Biden won.
Tweeting out a simple, "HAPPY NEW YEAR!" the president was immediately told "back atcha, big guy. now go pack your big smelly bags, you're toast."
That was the general tenor as you can see below:
@realDonaldTrump 20 days, pack your bags https://t.co/FJmftjXsMm— Oliver Willis (@Oliver Willis)1609511012.0
@realDonaldTrump back atcha, big guy. now go pack your big smelly bags, you're toast— Jeff Tiedrich (@Jeff Tiedrich)1609507908.0
@realDonaldTrump Get out of our house— abbie (@abbie)1609507853.0
@realDonaldTrump It feels good to know Biden will be president in 19 days and we'll never be greeted my messages li… https://t.co/wPQ2UigxaA— D Villella ❄️ (@D Villella ❄️)1609509253.0
@realDonaldTrump Joe is President in 19 days 🥳🥳🥳— abbie (@abbie)1609507891.0
@realDonaldTrump It won't be for you. https://t.co/sRZbpyJ9KC— 🌊Blue In Ky🌊 (@🌊Blue In Ky🌊)1609513903.0
@realDonaldTrump Nothing has made Americans happier than watching you go down to defeat. Over and over and over aga… https://t.co/06RGZCtAdY— Nathan Max (@Nathan Max)1609508259.0
@realDonaldTrump only 18 more days so yeah, pretty happy.— Lee Holland (@Lee Holland)1609512800.0
@realDonaldTrump Hey, Mr. President! A kind reminder: The federal moratorium on EVICTIONS does NOT apply to feder… https://t.co/LkTPgwt0EY— Frank Amari (@Frank Amari)1609508992.0
@realDonaldTrump Bye Don. https://t.co/laEXxP7vC4— katybear9 (@katybear9)1609509000.0
@realDonaldTrump President Joe Biden wishes you the very best in 2021.— Ducker Carlson (@Ducker Carlson)1609507927.0
@realDonaldTrump January 20th it will be https://t.co/1sLdPZUmki— Icculus The Brave (@Icculus The Brave)1609509166.0
@realDonaldTrump IT WILL BE ON JAN 20!— Andy Ostroy (@Andy Ostroy)1609507886.0