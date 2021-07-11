'YOU LOST': Trump mocked for latest whine about Supreme Court not taking his election fraud claims seriously

In an interview with Fox personality Maria Bartiromo broadcast on Sunday morning, former president Donald Trump whined and complained about the Supreme Court not interceding on his behalf over his claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Speaking remotely with host Bartiromo, the ex-president claimed the justices on the Supreme Court "did not have the courage to take it up, and they should be ashamed of themselves."

Critics of the president were quick to point out that members of the court are not there to do his bidding and that it is time for him to move on with his life.

