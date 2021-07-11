'YOU LOST': Trump mocked for latest whine about Supreme Court not taking his election fraud claims seriously

Donald Trump during HBO interview. (Screenshot)
In an interview with Fox personality Maria Bartiromo broadcast on Sunday morning, former president Donald Trump whined and complained about the Supreme Court not interceding on his behalf over his claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
Speaking remotely with host Bartiromo, the ex-president claimed the justices on the Supreme Court "did not have the courage to take it up, and they should be ashamed of themselves."
Critics of the president were quick to point out that members of the court are not there to do his bidding and that it is time for him to move on with his life.
You can see some comments below:
@atrupar Why does he think SCOTUS has the power to overturn any elections? Unless there's substantive evidence poin… https://t.co/QkQ0hgQ4P5— Phillip Davis (@Phillip Davis) 1626014650.0
@atrupar And I’m sure Maria followed up by asking him, “based upon what legal argument, Mr. president?” Right?— ᑭᗩᑌᒪ ᕼ.🐝 (@ᑭᗩᑌᒪ ᕼ.🐝) 1626014061.0
@atrupar He doesn’t know what the Supreme Court does or what their role is.— Jenny Barrens (@Jenny Barrens) 1626013971.0
@atrupar If Thomas and Alito had seen real evidence of election fraud they would’ve taken the case. Everyone on the… https://t.co/MvKzVkWhIH— That Vaccinated Karen (@That Vaccinated Karen) 1626015406.0
@atrupar The Supreme Court to Trump: https://t.co/NbxgW9H5hr— Obi Wan Two Three (@Obi Wan Two Three) 1626014133.0
@atrupar "My Judges should have handed it to me."— Syncopated Politics (@Syncopated Politics) 1626014034.0
@atrupar They didn’t want anything to do with it because you are Compulsive Corrupted liar go get a life loser!!🤣🤣😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣— Marcuss Wallace (@Marcuss Wallace) 1626014124.0
@atrupar I mean, yes, he's going to go on about this until the day he dies.— Fitz❤️🔥Bunny (@Fitz❤️🔥Bunny) 1626014135.0
@atrupar It’s actually kind of funny how every justice he appointed has basically said “thanks for the job, bye sucker“— saki saki saki (@saki saki saki) 1626014186.0
@atrupar So, the SCOTUS now find themselves alongside Don Jr., Eric and Tiffany in knowing that former guy has publ… https://t.co/FO0bYIY0hI— Yeah, I said it ✌🏻✌🏼✌🏽✌🏾✌🏿 (@Yeah, I said it ✌🏻✌🏼✌🏽✌🏾✌🏿) 1626014098.0
@atrupar I am so, so tired of this whiny little b*tch. And so tired of waiting for him to be held accountable.— Deb Becker (@Deb Becker) 1626014210.0