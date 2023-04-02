Trump will face the 'worst jury pool in America' for him in Manhattan: legal analyst

Donald Trump faces the embarrassment of arraignment, fingerprinting and a police mugshot in Manhattan on Tuesday, but one legal expert suggested his worst nightmare will come from a jury made up of New Yorkers who know him all too well.

According to MSNBC legal analyst Danny Cevallos, Trump likely won't ask for a change of venue before his trial proceeds which means his lawyers will have their work cut out for them when it comes to picking through the jurors to find any who have no preconceived notions about him.

Speaking with host Alex Witt, the attorney stated the jury pool will likely be stacked against the former president -- but that might also be the case elsewhere.

"Let me ask you quickly, Danny, change of venue request, is that possible? Donald Trump doesn't think he will get a fair trial in Manhattan," host Witt pressed.

"I don't think it is likely. While it is true, this is not a favorable -- this probably the worst jury pool in America for Trump," Cevallos began. "But, at the same time, a change of venue is about not getting fair trial because people have preconceived ideas in that jurisdiction."

"The entire country, the universe, the entire known galaxy has preconceived ideas about Donald Trump, so I just don't see that happening," he added.

Watch below or at the link: