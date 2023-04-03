'Who in the world supports Donald Trump?' Ex-president's supporters in for rude awakening in Manhattan

Donald Trump's sojourn back to New York City, where he will be arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom, will bring out huge crowds both for and against the former president with anti-Trump protesters expected in larger numbers.

According to a report from Politico's Wesley Parnell, out-of-towners -- and locals -- who show up to give their support for the beleaguered Trump are likely to be the targets of abuse based on recent events near Trump Tower.

Case in point, Parnell wrote, was a confrontation between Mario Laboy, 78, of the Bronx, and a visitor from Tennessee.

As Parnell wrote, Laboy waved a Trump flag and announced, "I’m going to stand out here Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. If you look at the facts you’ll see it’s a political persecution against Trump, but this will just make him stronger,” while waving a Trump 2024 flag and chanting, “I supported Donald J. Trump.”

That led Lucy Wright, 56, visiting from Chattanooga, to snap at Laboy that he was "f--king crazy.”

In an interview, Wright claimed she was thinking of extending her visit just so she could confront the indicted Trump.

“Where do I start, who in the world supports Donald Trump?” she asked before adding, "I would be perfectly fine to be thrown in jail for assault, just to grab his [Trump’s] b-lls once, if he can grab our p-----s, I would grab his b-lls.”

With the report adding, "The scattered pockets of political tension outside the building were small manifestations of larger discussions online surrounding the former president’s imminent arrest," Parnell wrote, "But inside Trump Tower on Saturday, the scene was more staid."

One visitor to Trump Tower was not a fan of the former president.

“He was able to close borders, not let Muslims in, abuse his position and money. It’s not fair,” lamented Uri Reznik, 48. “He is just getting back the seeds he’s sown.”

You can read more here.