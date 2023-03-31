Ex-NYPD commissioner predicts large anti-Trump protests at his arrest
Donald Trump (Photo via AFP)

During an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," former NYPD commissioner Bill Bratton told the hosts that, when Donald Trump is finally arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom after his Thursday indictment, he expects most people who will take to the street won't be there to support the former president.

Speaking with host Joe Scarborough, Bratton made the point that the former New York businessman has more enemies than friends in his former hometown before he decamped to Mar-a-Lago.

Asked about security precautions law enforcement in New York City will take since the indictment was announced late Thursday, Bratton said he thinks plans are well in place.

"What would you be doing to prevent the next January 6th if you were running the NYPD again?" he was asked.

"The police commissioner [Keechant L. Sewell] is very busy -- her and her department began to see some of that yesterday with the increased security around the courthouse, district attorney's office," Bratton began. "Security has been increased significantly, certainly for the district attorney and others."

"The good news is New York has great experience dealing with every type of experience in terms of whether it be terrorism or large crowds and demonstrations," he continued. "In this event, they will be watching very closely, monitoring social media, intelligence sources. I don't think you're going to see huge crowds turning out for this thing, particularly from the Trump side -- Mr. Trump is not thought of well here in New York or Manhattan. I think you'll have larger crowds that will be demonstrating against him rather than in support of him."

"In any event, the police department will be prepared to deal with it," he added.

