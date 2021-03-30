Trump's 'pitiful' crashing of the Mar-a-Lago wedding shows 'he doesn't know what to do with himself': MSNBC guest
Discussing Donald Trump jumping back into the news -- with the ex-president lashing out at officials from his administration to reports of his hijacking a Mar-a-Lago wedding to talk about himself -- an MSNBC contributor explained that the former president has become a "pitiful" figure since leaving office.

With "Morning Joe" co-host Willie Geist mentioning the widely shared video of Trump grabbing a mic at the wedding on Saturday night to ask the wedding reception attendees if they missed him being president, contributor Eugene Scott stated Trump no longer knows how to fill his days now that he is outside of the limelight.

"He's crashing weddings at Mar-a-Lago. he walked into a wedding, did his photo op, and took the mic and he went on and on talking about how the election was stolen, he was tougher at the border," Geist explained. "Can you imagine being the father and mother of the bride and this guy is hijacking the wedding at Mar-a-Lago. He's shouting into the void. It's easy to laugh him off, but this is still a man who holds great pull over a large population in this country. and if he would come forward and say, it is important to wear masks, it is important to go get your vaccination -- he's said it a couple of times sort of obliquely, but then walked it back."

"Gene, he's never been able to do anything that's not directly about him. Everything has to be about him, even things that aren't about him, he will talk about them as if they are about him," co-host Joe Scarborough interjected. "So now, yes, he's reduced to crashing weddings."

"Yeah, it's pathetic," Robinson agreed. "I agree with the pathetic analysis of this period in Donald Trump's life. The thing is that there are a lot of people who still follow and believe in Donald Trump. There are not a lot of people who care what he said at the wedding that he crashed. and it is -- it's kind of pitiful."

"He's grasping for the larger relevance that he had and I think we cannot overestimate the importance of the day when Twitter pulled the plug on Donald Trump --it took away this megaphone that he used," he continued. "He just doesn't know what to do with himself. He's not coming back. I don't think he's coming back as a political figure, but he's going to be shouting from the sidelines, I guess, for a long time time."

