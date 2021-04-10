Trump’s power 'is waning by the day' as he squanders his time at Mar-a-Lago: GOP insider

On Saturday, The Guardian profiled multiple Republican officials and historians who concluded former President Donald Trump's grip on the GOP and the American people in the aftermath of his time in office.

"Trump's power 'is waning by the day', Alex Conant, a Republican consultant, told the AP. 'When you're president of the United States it's very easy to insert yourself into every news cycle. But once you've left office, it has to be more strategic,'" reported Martin Pengelly. "Conant said Trump should have announced a book, sat for primetime interviews or delivered speeches. Instead he has taken to releasing short tweet-like statements, sent straight to journalists by email. Trump has said he is developing his own social media platform but he has also said his statements work better than online messages."

One presidential historian who spoke to the Associated Press agreed, saying Trump was once "like Zeus … shooting tweets like thunderbolts from up high" but now all we see are "little squeaks from the mouse of Mar-a-Lago".

Being out of office is only part of the problem. Trump gained exposure for himself using social media, and he is now banned from most major platforms, including his beloved Twitter account. An oversight board will soon rule whether he can return to Facebook, but he reportedly faces obstacles to winning that review.

President Joe Biden, for his part, has been dismissive of the former president's attacks on him, saying, "I don't care what the other guy does."