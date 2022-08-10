Trump allies scrambling to figure out if someone 'flipped' on him ahead of FBI search: report
President Donald Trump (image via Nicholas Kamm/AFP).

A new report from Axios claims that allies of former President Donald Trump are worried that an inside source gave the Department of Justice information about the documents he was storing in Mar-a-Lago.

According to the publication's sources, "Trumpworld is abuzz with speculation about which close aide or aides has "flipped" and provided additional sensitive information to the FBI about what former President Trump was keeping at Mar-a-Lago."

The report goes on to state that the atmosphere of "mistrust and paranoia" in Trump's inner circle has only "intensified" in the wake of the raid.

While it's not known what the DOJ was seeking with the search of Mar-a-Lago, multiple reports have claimed that DOJ lawyers had been in talks with Trump representatives about his retention of classified documents.

The question remains as to why the DOJ decided to execute a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago this week specifically, which has led to speculation that an inside source may have tipped them off to new evidence about the materials Trump was keeping in his private residence.

