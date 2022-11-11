Trump attorneys want to limit contact between special master and National Archives

Donald Trump speaks in Manchester, New Hampshire, on April 12, 2014. (Shutterstock.com)
Donald Trump's attorneys asked the special master presiding over the Mar-a-Lago document review not to hear privately from the "highly politicized" National Archives.
The former president has attacked the National Archives and Records Administration as "radical left-controlled" since the FBI searched his Florida resort looking for classified materials the government says don't belong to him, and Trump's attorneys argued Friday that special master Raymond Dearie should not be allowed to meet with the NARA without them present, reported Law & Crime.
"[Trump] respectfully contends that the Special Master should avoid engaging in an ex parte contact or otherwise conducting private interviews in this matter,” Trump attorney James Trusty said in a four-page letter. “Further, as noted during the initial Status Conference, [Trump] has deep concerns regarding the political bias of NARA leadership. Accordingly, we must object to any contact with NARA that does not allow for the full participation of the parties.”
Dearie, a senior U.S. District Court judge recommended for the job by Trump's attorneys, had released a scheduling order that included an ex parte meeting with NARA, meaning the former president's legal team wouldn't be present, but Trusty argued that the special master should avoid conducting private interviews on the matter.
Dearie has scheduled a Dec. 1 status conference, and Trusty suggested a NARA representative could appear there.
“This would ensure that the record includes all information developed in such testimony, and it would also allow the parties to ask questions of the representative, akin to a deposition,” Trump's attorney wrote. “[Trump]’s proposed procedure would appropriately balance the Special Master’s need for information with the parties’ interest in testing the reliability and accuracy of that information.”
The Vatican said on Friday it was launching a preliminary investigation into French cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard, after he admitted to a "reprehensible" act on a 14-year-old.
France's Catholic church on Monday revealed that 11 former or serving French bishops have been accused of sexual violence or failing to report abuse cases -- including Ricard, who confessed to assaulting a girl decades ago.
"In order to properly examine what happened, it has been decided to open a preliminary inquiry," spokesman Matteo Bruni told journalists in the Vatican's first public reaction to the scandal.
The Vatican has still to appoint a lead investigator. It was looking for a suitable person "with the necessary autonomy, impartiality and experience", Bruni said.
French prosecutors said on Tuesday that they had launched an inquiry into Ricard, a long-standing bishop of Bordeaux who was made a cardinal by pope Benedict XVI in 2006.
"Thirty-five years ago, when I was a priest, I behaved in a reprehensible way towards a girl of 14," Ricard wrote in a message to the Bishops' Conference of France.
"There is no doubt that my behavior caused serious and long-lasting consequences for that person," the cardinal said, adding that he had since asked the woman for forgiveness.
Pope Francis said on Sunday that the Catholic church was working "as best we can" to fight clerical child abuse but admitted there were shortfalls.
Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams has stuck by Donald Trump through countless scandals throughout the years, from getting caught on camera boasting about sexually assaulting women to getting impeached for trying to shake down the Ukrainian government for dirt on political rivals, and for getting impeached again for inciting a deadly riot at the United States Capitol building.
"Yeah, I'm out," Adams wrote in response to Trump's attack on Youngkin.
Trump is widely expected to make an announcement for a third presidential campaign next week, and it comes during a time when many within the Republican Party are pushing to move on from him as its standard-bearer.
This has caused Trump to lash out at those whom he believes are his major competitors for the nomination, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won a resounding reelection victory in Florida on Tuesday.
Trump's attacks on DeSantis had earned him the ire of many right-wing pundits, although it is still unknown whether he has done himself any damage among the Republican Party's rank-and-file voters.
The first “Black Panther” film adhered to a longstanding practice in Afrofuturist stories and art by engaging in what I call “acts of recovery” – the process of reviving and celebrating elements of Black culture that were destroyed or suppressed by colonization. This practice is often linked to “Sankofa,” an African word from the Akan tribe in Ghana that roughly translates to “it is not taboo to fetch what is at risk of being left behind.”
“Wakanda Forever” pulls from the past in the same way, but with a twist: Talokan is inspired not by African cultures, but by Mesoamerica, a vast area that covers most of Central America and part of Mexico.
The trailer for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’
A theory of time
The idea that African knowledge and contributions to science and culture have been erased and must be recovered is central to Afrofuturism. The term, which was coined in 1994, describes a cultural movement that pulls from elements of science fiction, magical realism, speculative fiction and African history.
“Once upon a time, in the not-so-distant past, cultural producers of the African diaspora composed unique visions on the world at hand and the world to come. This speculation has been called AfroFuturism – cultural production that simultaneously references a past of abduction, displacement and alien-nation; celebrates the unique aesthetic perspectives inspired by these fractured histories; and imagines the possible futures of black life and ever-widening definitions of ‘blackness.’”
This fascination with uncovering the ways in which Black contributions have been erased and suppressed means that Afrofuturist works often mine the past as a first step toward creating visions of the future.
Afrofuturist scholars such as Kinitra Brooks even describe Afrofuturism as a theory of time. For her, the “present, past, and future” exist together, creating the opportunity to push against the systemic devaluation of Black people that occurred during slavery and Jim Crow segregation, and persists in contemporary anti-Black violence.
Looking back to see tomorrow
This recovery can take many forms.
Several Black writers published serialized novels of speculative fiction, such as Martin R. Delany’s “Blake: Or the Huts of America,” a slave revolt story written between 1859 and 1861. Pauline Hopkins’ “Of One Blood: Or, the Hidden Self,” published in 1903, tells the story of mixed-race Harvard medical students who discover Telassar, a hidden city in Ethiopia, home to an advanced society possessing technology and mystical powers.
Both narratives refuse to depict Black culture as backwards or impotent, and instead celebrate Black empowerment and the rich cultural legacies of Black people.
Curator Ingrid Lafleur has long talked about how Afrofuturist visual aesthetics relies on recovering ancient African cosmology. You can see this practice in the work of musical artists such as Sun Ra, who used Egyptian symbolism throughout his work, and visual artists such as Kevin Sipp, who remixes and reimagines African cultural symbolism to create sculptures and visual work that fuse past styles and symbols with contemporary practices.
Simply put, a reverence for ancestral knowledge and culture is the beating heart of Afrofuturism, and has become an integral part of Afrofuturism’s mission to forge a better future.
Mesoamerica takes center stage
The first “Black Panther” film celebrated an array of African cultures.
Costume designer Ruth Carter deliberately infused elements from across the continent in every scene. For example, the headdress worn by Queen Ramonda, played by Angela Bassett, was inspired by the isicholo, a South African hat traditionally associated with married women. And Lupita Nyong'o’s Nakia wore clothing inspired by the Suri tribe.
And so the film highlighted African cultures not by depicting them as fragile or foundering, but as paragons of artistry and sophistication.
In “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” these themes are explored both in the way the mantle of Black Panther presumably passes to Princess Shuri, and in the depiction of Namor and the kingdom of Talokan.
While Talokan is an underwater society inspired by the myth of Atlantis, Marvel Studios has signaled that the people of Talokan sought refuge underwater in response to colonial invasion.
Namor and the kingdom he leads are poised to remind a global audience of the rich world of Mesoamerica that thrived – until European contact beginning in 1502 led to conquest, decline and eradication.
Today, immigration, trade and drug trafficking dominate discussions of Central America and Mexico in the U.S. media. This film, on the other hand, invites the viewer to appreciate the profound cultural legacy of Mexican and Central American civilizations.