'I'm out': Dilbert cartoonist says he's finally done with Trump
Scott Adams (Screen cap)

Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams has stuck by Donald Trump through countless scandals throughout the years, from getting caught on camera boasting about sexually assaulting women to getting impeached for trying to shake down the Ukrainian government for dirt on political rivals, and for getting impeached again for inciting a deadly riot at the United States Capitol building.

Now, however, Adams on Friday said he's finally had enough, and it came after Trump unloaded on Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin for an unspecified reason.

"Yeah, I'm out," Adams wrote in response to Trump's attack on Youngkin.

Trump is widely expected to make an announcement for a third presidential campaign next week, and it comes during a time when many within the Republican Party are pushing to move on from him as its standard-bearer.

This has caused Trump to lash out at those whom he believes are his major competitors for the nomination, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won a resounding reelection victory in Florida on Tuesday.

Trump's attacks on DeSantis had earned him the ire of many right-wing pundits, although it is still unknown whether he has done himself any damage among the Republican Party's rank-and-file voters.

