Anderson Cooper recounts — in disbelief — all of Trump’s debunked excuses for Mar-a-Lago documents

CNN's Anderson Cooper reported on the series of excuses Donald Trump has given since the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago for classified documents with a chyron reading "keeping them honest" and "let's try *this* one."

"Good evening and welcome to what might be called the 'perfect phone call' stage in the latest scandal involving the former president," Cooper began. "You'll recall, 'perfect phone call' was the phrase the former president used to describe the call that got him impeached. The call in which he tried to strong-arm the president of Ukraine into helping him smear Joe Biden. He called it a perfect phone call after his supporters and enablers had made a slew of excuses about the call, none of which really held up."

"So the then-president embraced the call and said it that was perfect," Cooper reminded. "That is where we've landed tonight after two business weeks of unprecedented revelations since the FBI agents executed a lawful search warrant at Mar-a-Lago and came away with eleven sets of documents the former president was not entitled to have, including four sets of highly classified material."

"The president's one-time attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has now made the perfect phone call excuse," he said, playing a clip of the former New York City mayor on Newsmax.

Cooper said, "this perfect phone call excuse has come after an evolution of excuses made by the former president's supporters for having the files stashed at a country club."

He went on to play clips of Eric Trump, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) as debunked other excuses.

Watch below or at this link.