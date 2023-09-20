Donald Trump
Donald Trump now has to contend with testimony from one of his own former aides -- and CNN's John Avlon argued on Wednesday that the former president will have a very hard time knocking down her claims.

Reacting to news that former Trump personal assistant Molly Michaels has become a key witness in special counsel Jack Smith's case surrounding the Mar-a-Lago documents, Avlon outlined why she will be tough for Trump's lawyers to impugn.

"It's a very big deal because she was his gate keeper, his executive assistant," he said. "The fact she's speaking to prosecutors and saying the former president ordered her to deny information during an official inquiry not only speaks to the president's state of mind... but for the Trump folks, the calls are coming from inside the house at this point. These are people who can't be dismissed as having partisan axes to grind."

Michaels' testimony is important because she can back up notes that were written by Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran about Trump musing about lying to the government about possessing top-secret government documents, which Smith will argue shows his intent to obstruct the investigation.

