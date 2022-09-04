Trump's complaint the FBI searched Barron's bedroom shot down by legal expert
Donald, Melania, Barron Trump (Photo via Mandel Ngan for SFP)

Appearing early Sunday morning after Donald Trump's Saturday night rally in Pennsylvania, former d federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti flat out dismissed complaints from the former president that FBI agents rummaged through his son Barron's room when they searched Mar-a-Lago looking for highly secret stolen government files.

During his speech at the rally designed to boost the election prospects of REpublican candidates Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, the former president spent a considerable amount of time complaining about the search that showed he was hoarding and mishandling top secret documents.

As MSNBC host Katie Phang reported, Trump regaled the crowd with tales about his son Barron and wife Melania suffering the indignity of FBI agents entering their rooms.

"Even if it proves to be accurate, is that a problem for the DOJ?" host Phang asked.

"Not unless there aren't any records there or any reason to look for records there," the attorney replied.

"In other words, if Trump is storing boxes of classified documents or presidential records or other types of documents that could potentially be one or the other in the bedroom of Barron Trump then he should understand that that's why the Justice Department is searching there," he elaborated.

"Let's face it, I don't take anything that Trump says at face value," he offered.

