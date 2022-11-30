Mar-a-Lago security will undergo changes after Trump dinner with neo-Nazi influencer: report
Donald Trump stands before his luxurious Florida compound, Mar-a-Lago, where he has spent many weekends of his young presidency (AFP Photo/Don EMMERT)

Mar-a-Lago will re-evaluate its screening process after white nationalist Nick Fuentes was allowed to meet with Donald Trump over dinner.

A source familiar with the discussions confirmed to Semafor that additional measures would be considered to make sure anyone who meets with the former president has been fully vetted, following a days-long controversy over Trump's dinner with the neo-Nazi podcaster and anti-Semitic rapper Kanye West.

“My understanding is they're making big changes over who can come in and the vetting process, which I think is smart,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told reporters Tuesday night.

Trump has claimed he did not know who Fuentes was but hasn't denounced him or West, who now goes as Ye, but he told Fox News Digital that he wouldn't have accepted offensive remarks at their meal.

READ MORE: Marco Rubio lashes out against passage of same-sex marriage bill after his attempt to create special religious rights fails

Security at Mar-a-Lago has been questioned for years, especially after classified documents were seized there in August by FBI agents, and Republicans have asked in recent days why Trump and his staff failed to recognize Fuentes as one of the most prominent white supremacists in the country.

SmartNews