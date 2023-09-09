'Alarmed' Trump security chief intervened to keep crucial Mar-a-Lago tapes from being destroyed
In a deep dive into the life of the key Donald Trump employee who has flipped on the former president and some of his colleagues who worked with him at Mar-a-Lago, the New York Times is reporting that Trump's head of security made a fateful decision that helped out special counsel Jack Smith's investigation.

As part of their profile of IT manager Yuscil Taveras, the Times creates a moment-by-moment timeline where Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira contacted Yuscil Taveras to meet him "somewhere more private" to discuss deleting the surveillance video.

As the Times is reporting, "According to the indictment, which does not name Mr. Taveras but refers to him as 'Trump Employee 4,' Mr. De Oliveira led him through a basement tunnel to a small room known as an 'audio closet,' where Mr. De Oliveira delivered a message from Mr. Trump: 'the boss' wanted the footage deleted. Mr. Taveras rebuffed the request, prosecutors said in the indictment, but Mr. De Oliveira raised it again."

Noting that Taveras once again denied the request, the report states that Taveras then reportedly confided to fellow employee Renzo Nivar about what had happened and days later alerted "a superior in Trump Tower."

According to the Times, "One executive in New York, Matthew Calamari Jr., the Trump Organization’s corporate director of security, apparently became alarmed, according to people with knowledge of the matter. He alerted the company’s legal department, prompting a senior lawyer at the company to deliver a stern warning not to delete anything."

The report goes on to note that DOJ came into possession of the tapes and that there was nothing in the indictment that accused anyone of deleting video.

