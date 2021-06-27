'Crazy nut' Marjorie Taylor Greene buried on MSNBC over her comments at Trump's Ohio rage rally

Appearing on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show," Republican strategist Matthew Dowd ripped into Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) over her speech before Donald Trump's Ohio rally on Saturday night.

With the always controversial Taylor Greene calling colleague Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) a "communist" and agreeing with chanting rallygoers that she should be "locked up," Dowd claimed the Georgia Republican reminded him of a certain street person in Austin Texas.

"This is the downside of her not having any committee assignments; she's got way too much time on her hands," host Jonathan Capehart stated after sharing a clip from the speech. "As you saw there, there are other people out there who look at her and say, 'yeah, she speaks for me.'"

"Well, you know, was just thinking about this and every time I see her I think of this," Dowd began. " There was a guy in Austin that used to wear a bikini and stand on a crate in downtown Austin scream and yell and and say stuff and it was all amusing. 'Oh, Leslie is here and he's doing this and whatever he's doing, like that's funny' and walk past him."

"The problem is she's in Congress and she has no guardrails. The Republican Party leadership has not put in any guardrails," he continued.

"Any other time in history, we would just wave her off as some crazy nut we don't have to deal with," he added. "This is incredibly dangerous because she's speaking to, as we've been talking for five minutes, to a group of voters that weighed into grievance and the worst part, they take the next step, as we saw on January 6th, and weighed into violence. Every time she does this, it makes the opportunity or incites even more potential for violence in our country."

You can watch below:





