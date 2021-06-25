Trump attacks his own 'pathetic' Joint Chiefs chairman for defending the study of critical race theory
(AFP / Jim WATSON)

Gen. Mark Milley, the current Trump-appointed chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, went viral this week when he defended the study of critical race theory by military leaders.

Former President Donald Trump, however, was not happy to hear Milley's explanation for why it's good for military leaders to learn about systemic racism in the United States.

"General Milley, and I watched his statement, it was pathetic!" the former president fumed during an interview on Newsmax. "I watched the statements of some others -- your head of the Navy. It was pathetic and they didn't talk that way when I was around, I can tell you they didn't talk that way or I would have gotten rid of them in two minutes!"

Trump also claimed that critical race theory was "terminated very strongly" during his administration and has only made a comeback since President Joe Biden took over six months ago.

Watch the video below.



