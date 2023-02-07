Former New York prosecutor Mark Pomerantz's new book will drop Tuesday at midnight. But earlier tonight, he shared some tidbits with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow.

The interview came after he spoke to "60 Minutes" on Sunday about the financial crimes he argued should be part of the charges by the Manhattan District Attorney's office. Thus far, it seems the only one willing to go after that case is New York Attorney General Letitia James. The AG can only handle civil crimes against the state, they don't do criminal cases.

According to Maddow, "the benefit of what Mark Pomerantz can describe to us is the strength of the evidence against Trump, its weaknesses, potential charges against Trump and the wherewithal of the prosecutors who, in New York, at least appear to have Trump in their sights."

According to reports, Pomerantz's book list nine areas of inquiry that the DA could use when looking at "criminal inquiries into Donald Trump."

One of those is related to money laundering around the infamous Stormy Daniels hush money.

Another was "enterprise corruption," which revolves around racketeering charges.

Pomerantz then dropped a bombshell during the Maddow interview that there were drafts of charges against Trump.

Watch the interview below or at this link.

