Source confirms GOP group chats discussing martial law: 'If they ever get out, we have a problem'

Here are some of the most shocking noteworthy revelations from those private exchanges.

1.) Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was among numerous Trump allies and family members who expressed concern about the violence, and a newly revealed text shows Donald Trump Jr. frantically urging Meadows to take action to calm the situation: "This his(sic) one you go to the mattresses on. They will try to f*ck his entire legacy on this if it gets worse."

2.) Trump Jr. and former energy secretary Rick Perry each texted Meadows the day after the election to discuss ideas for overturning the results, which Perry had previously denied -- but CNN confirmed the message was sent from his phone because he signed his name and included his number.

3.) The former president's allies tried to blame the violence on Antifa almost right away, with campaign spokesman Jason Miller suggesting that Trump pin the blame on them at 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 6, and GOP lawmakers started texting Meadows with the same claims within minutes: "Cap Police told me last night they'd been warned that today there'd be a lot of Antifa dressed in red Trump shirts & hats & would likely get violent," texted Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX).

4.) Greene (R-GA) told a court last week that she couldn't recall discussing the possibility of Trump declaring martial law, but she texted Meadows on Jan. 17, 2020, to say that several other members of Congress wanted the president to do that as "the only way to save our Republic" following what she called a stolen election. "I don't know on those things," she texted. "I just wanted you to tell him. They stole this election. We all know."

5.) Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) connected Meadows in late December with then-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, who was pushing baseless voter fraud claims after attorney general William Barr resigned, and Trump considered placing him atop the department: "Mark, just checking in as time continues to count down. 11 days to 1/6 and 25 days to inauguration. We gotta get going!"

6.) Meadows was in contact with numerous journalists from a wide variety of outlets, but one of his most frequent interactions was with Fox News host Sean Hannity, who agreed to coordinate his coverage on Election Day to benefit Republican candidates in Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania: "'Yes sir," Hannity replied. "On it. Any place in particular we need a push."

7.) The former chief of staff was also involved in planning the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the riot, but Trump adviser Katrina Pierson was upset by the fringe figures who were expected to speak: "Things have gotten crazy and I desperately need some direction. Please," Pierson texted on Jan. 2, and followed up the next day. "Scratch that, Caroline Wren has decided to move forward with the original psycho list. Apparently Dan Scavino approved?? So, I'm done. I can't be a part of embarrassing POTUS any further."