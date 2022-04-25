Source confirms GOP group chats discussing martial law: 'If they ever get out, we have a problem'

House conservatives discussed the possibility that Donald Trump could declare martial law to remain in power, and they're concerned about those conversations leaking into public.
CNN obtained more than 2,300 texts between former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and various Trump allies and family members, and one of those shows Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-A) discussing those group chats among GOP lawmakers.
"In our private chat with only Members, several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall (sic) law," Greene told Meadows on Jan. 17, 2021. "I don't know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him. They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else!"
CBS News independently confirmed those texts with Meadows through a source on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, and someone close to the House conservatives also confirmed their existence.
"Just spoke with someone close to House conservatives, who has seen some of the group chats from late 2020 and early 2021," the source told CBS reporter Robert Costa. "Cringed at the MTG texts. Said the group chats were, and remain, 'stupid' and 'everybody texted too much' in them. 'If they ever get out, we have a problem.'"
