'We're screwed': Conservative accuses Mitch McConnell of going into 'hiding' as Kevin McCarthy destroys the GOP

A furious Amanda Carpenter ripped into the senior leadership of the Republican Party for tearing the GOP apart over fears of former president Donald Trump.

The conservative CNN commentator who once served as speechwriter to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was responding to a report from CNN's Melanie Zanona that states that rank and file Republicans want Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) punished for taking part in the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th Capitol riot.

According to the conservative commentator, Republicans are "screwed" unless someone in leadership stands up to Trump.

"You know, this whole idea that Donald Trump is going to magically go away and we can wring our hands that it shouldn't be this way, but if anybody stands up to it, they're somehow the problem, right?" she began as her raised her voice. "Unwavering loyalty to Donald Trump is absolutely becoming the litmus test for membership in the Republican Party and it's because of people like [House Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) who run around and say, 'Well, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, you accept this assignment from [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), I don't know if I can call you Republican anymore.'"

"Where is [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell?" she demanded. "He's hiding out. So unless you have people like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger making the case for how this transcends politics and why this is a much bigger issue than Donald Trump and the Republican Party, we're screwed."

"Keep crying about the future of the Republican Party because the road where we're going down is where you only have candidates like [Reps.] Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Herschel Walker," she warned. "That's what you're going to get if you don't stand up and speak out against this and support people like Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney."

Watch below:



