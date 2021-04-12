Trump is 'a dream for Democrats' who could end McConnell's bid to run the Senate again: Morning Joe
Former President Donald Trump over the weekend launched scathing attacks on GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) because he refused to back the president's lies about the 2020 election being stolen.

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough on Monday said that Trump's feud with the former Senate majority leader is a major problem for the GOP heading into 2022, as it could divide the party at a time it needs to be united against Democrats.

"This is just a dream for Democrats," Scarborough said. "If Donald Trump were a double agent for the Democratic Party, he could not be doing the Democrats any more favors than he's doing right now."

Scarborough then said that Trump seems to be going out of his way to sabotage GOP chances of retaking the Senate in 2022, just as he sabotaged the runoff Senate elections in Georgia earlier this year.

"Do you think, or does anybody in the Republican Party think, Donald Trump wants Mitch McConnell to be Senate majority leader in 2023?" he asked. "If you have any questions, let me answer that question for you, friends: No! He is working against the interests of the Republican Party and the conservative movement still!"

Watch the video below.