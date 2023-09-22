Trump uses Rupert Murdoch's retirement to demand Mitch McConnell be shoved out the door

Former President Donald Trump denied any role in right-wing billionaire media tycoon Rupert Murdoch stepping down from his empire in a new rant posted to his Truth Social platform on Friday — and suggested that if he wants to be rid of anyone else next, it should be Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

"Many people are saying that, 'You forced Rupert Murdoch into retirement!'" wrote Trump. "I do not believe this is so, but while we’re at it, how about getting rid of 'Democrat' Mitch McConnell, who gives the Radical Left Lunatics, together with his small band of automatic 'yes' votes, EVERYTHING they want."

"There is ZERO Republican Leadership in the United States Senate. MAGA!!!" he added.

Murdoch's network of media, primarily through Fox News, was supportive of Trump throughout his presidency, but in later years, Murdoch reportedly soured on him, with the 92-year-old Australian-born billionaire wanting Republicans to move on and get new leadership.

Likewise, Trump and McConnell once worked together on legislative policy and, in particular, confirming conservative federal judges. But after McConnell criticized the Trump-inspired January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and worked with President Joe Biden on a handful of bipartisan projects, the former president became enraged with him.

In recent years, Trump has escalated his public anger with McConnell, hurling racist attacks at his Taiwanese-American wife, Elaine Chao, who once served as Trump's Transportaion Secretary, and even suggesting Democrats are blackmailing him.