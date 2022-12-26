Trump launches fresh McConnell attack with claim the 'Democrats must have something really big on' him

On the day after Christmas -- during which Donald Trump spent a considerable amount of time raging at his critics while proclaiming “The USA is dying from within!!!” -- he launched a new broadside at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell that included both racist comments and accusations of corruption.

Last week the longtime Republican leader took some shots at the twice-impeached former president for turning voters against Republican candidates, running to NBC News to point out, "Here’s what I think has changed: I think the former president’s political clout has diminished."

The NBC report added, "McConnell also blamed Trump for tarnishing the party’s image among crucial independent and swing voters, who rejected GOP Senate contenders in the states that decided the majority. He said that the party underperformed in 'every state' — including the red state of Ohio, which Republicans narrowly won — and that its performance was 'fatal' in Arizona, New Hampshire and Georgia,"

Monday morning Trump returned fire by writing on his Truth Social account, "The Marxist Democrats must have something really big on Mitch McConnell in order to get him and some of his friendly 'Republican' Senators to pass the horrendous “All Democrat, All the Way” OMINOUS Bill. It gives Border Security to other countries, but ZERO $’s to the U.S., it fully funds the corrupt 'Justice' Department, FBI (which RIGGED the Presidential Election!), and even the Trump Hating Special 'Prosecutor.'"

Not content with that, he added a racist dig at McConnell's wife, former Trump White House official Elaine Chao, by adding, "It is also a massive giveaway & capitulation to CHINA, making COCO CHOW so happy!"

He followed that up with, "If the Old Crow waited just 10 days, the Republican Majority in the House could have made the 'Ominous' Bill MUCH, MUCH, MUCH BETTER. Just another win for the Democrats, Mitch, that wouldn’t have happened if 'Trump' were President!"