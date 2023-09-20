Rupert Murdoch frequently wishes Trump would drop dead: new book
CEO and founder of News Corporation Rupert Murdoch (AFP)

Fox News boss Rupert Murdoch frequently wishes that Donald Trump would just drop dead, according to a new book.

The right-wing media mogul is the subject of author Michael Wolff's new book, The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Dynasty, which is based on recent interviews and conversations over many years, and excerpts published by The Guardian reveal Murdoch has turned on Trump and muses frequently about his death.

“Of all Trump’s implacable enemies, Murdoch had become a frothing-at-the-mouth one," Wolff writes, according to the excerpts. "His relatively calm demeanor from the early Trump presidency where, with a sigh, he could dismiss him merely as a ‘f*cking idiot’ had now become a churning stew of rage and recrimination."

“Trump’s death became a Murdoch theme: 'We would all be better off …? This would all be solved if … How could he still be alive, how could he? Have you seen him? Have you seen what he looks like? What he eats?'" Wolff adds, quoting Murdoch.

Wolff has written three tell-all books about Trump -- Fire and Fury, Siege and Landslide -- and one previous title on Murdoch, The Man Who Owns The News, and his latest on the media mogul will be published Sept. 26.

“Like much of the Republican establishment … [Murdoch] had convinced himself that Trump was, finally, vulnerable [after he left office]," Wolff wrote. "That his hold on the base and on Republican politicians had weakened enough that now was the time to kill him off, finally.”

However, the 77-year-old Trump remains the overwhelming favorite to win the 2024 Republican nomination despite four indictments totaling 91 charges charges and a host of other legal problems, including numerous allegations of fraud.

