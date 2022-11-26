Trump's 'megadonors' have bailed on him because they feel 'hoodwinked': analyst

During an appearance on MSNBC's "Alex Witt Show" on Saturday, political analyst Ashley Pratte Oates suggested that Donald Trump would be hard-pressed to win the Republican Party 2024 presidential nomination if he is only faced with two or three GOP opponents.

She then added his task will be considerably harder because his megadonors have soured on him and have their eyes of more amenable possible candidates like Govs. Ron DeSantis FL) and Glenn Youngkin (VA).

After Democratic campaign strategist Adrienne Elrod agreed with the MSNBC host that Trump's path to a third GOP nomination appears to be getting rockier everyday, Pratte Oates explained that the former president's priorities no longer align with the priorities of some of his big-money donors who are now looking elsewhere.

"Really quick, Ashley," Witt prompted. "Evangelicals seem to be turning away from Donald Trump; they essentially put him into office in 2016. What happens if that indeed proves to be true?"

"I think that's going to be a huge loss for Trump moving forward," Pratte Oates replied. "Especially, because again, he is losing all among those megadonor's right now who are trying to get the DeSantis or Glenn Youngkin to run."

"He is definitely going to lose that base of support and that is really going to, I think to Adrienne's point, shows that if there is kind of a three-way primary, not a 16-person GOP primary, that they are going to go in another direction," she added.

"They just don't represent his values, I think, and he does not represent their values any longer," she suggested. "I think many of them feel a bit hoodwinked by Donald Trump, to say the least."

