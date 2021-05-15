'What a tragic sad little man': Trump ridiculed for latest election loss meltdown

Saturday afternoon Donald Trump took time off from whatever he does at his Bedminster Golf Resort to fire off two statements; one calling his 2020 election loss the "CRIME OF THE CENTURY!" and another questioning the "courage" of former Vice President Mike Pence and blaming "weak and pathetic" Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for the ex-president's failure to remain on the Oval Office for a second term.
The first statement was both brief and furious, with the ex-president writing, "As our Country is being destroyed, both inside and out, the Presidential Election of 2020 will go down as THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY!"
Reports of the ex-president still raging and trying to spread blame about his election loss gave his critics reason to wonder if he doesn't have something better to do with his time -- as you can see from the comments below:
