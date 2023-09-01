'Sit back and watch America crumble!': Trump goes on overnight 16-post Truth Social meltdown
Donald Trump (Photo by Brendan Smialakowski for AFP)

Besieged by four criminal indictments and a handful of civil suits, Donald Trump went on a posting binge on his Truth Social platform with 16 posts that started at approximately 1 am ET and continued until 4 am.

While the majority of the former president's posts were "retruths" of comments and clips from Fox News host Mark Levin, did complain about being "railroaded" before making a veiled threat.

"I am being 'railroaded' by a highly partisan and corrupt system of INJUSTICE, headed up by an opponent who is losing in the polls and, simultaneously with all of this, destroying our once Great Country! This Mark Levin interview is a MUST WATCH!" he wrote at approximately 3 am while embedding a Levin clip.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

He then ranted, "Keep Indicting your Political Opponent, it makes no difference for what, or why. Keep him off the 'campaign trail' and in the courthouse instead. Don’t think of his Rights, the Constitution, or Liberty. Sit back and WATCH AMERICA CRUMBLE!"

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Trump calls sons 'idiots' and will likely throw them under bus in New York case: biographer

SmartNewsTrump Indictment