Trump calls sons 'idiots' and will likely throw them under bus in New York case: biographer

Donald Trump biographer David Cay Johnston recalled on MSNBC a moment when the self-described billionaire called his sons "idiots" and anticipated that the former president will willingly throw them under the bus in the New York state financial case against the family.

Speaking on Thursday, host Nicolle Wallace cited the recently released transcript of the deposition that Trump gave to Attorney General Letitia James. She cited the bizarre moment in which Trump claimed that nuclear war might be on the horizon because he wasn't reelected in 2020.

Trump was questioned about how involved he actually was with the Trump Organization while serving in the White House.

"I was very busy. I was, I considered this the most important job in the world, saving millions of lives," Trump told James.

Wallace noted to Johnston that he was making excuses that only involved himself. "He's throwing his sons under the bus," she said. "Talk about the family dynamic and the risk to the Trump kids."



Johnston explained it isn't all that shocking.

"Remember that Donald put this in an eyes-wide-open trust," Johnston said of Trump's move after entering the White House. While campaigning he said he would put the business in a "blind trust," which never happened.

"He asserted he could run his company and be president and there would be no conflicts of interest, which is absurd. What he's doing is what he always does. He's trying to shift responsibility onto other people, and Donald won't have any problem shifting responsibility onto his sons, who he has told others he thinks are idiots. He doesn't say that in public, but he's told people he doesn't have much regard for the judgment of his two older sons. Talking about the adult sons here."

Wallace went on to address another guest, Donny Deutsch, a former friend of Trump's, and commented the inverse is true for Ivanka Trump. She recalled that Trump has said "highly inappropriate sexualized things about the physical attractiveness of his adult daughter." His sons clearly get a different treatment.

"Just a little peak into Donald Trump's humanity," Deutsch said. "Any of us who are parents, at the end of the day, you would throw yourself in front of a bus for your kids and Donald is the opposite. Anyone who knows Donald would say the same thing. He would throw his kids under the bus. Does Ivanka live in a different space? She lives in an entirely weird different space, but this is a guy who would not put his children in front of him."



