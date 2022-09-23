Insider warns Trump's serious cognitive problems revealed in Hannity interview
Former President Donald Trump appears to be suffering from cognitive impairment, a former top Trump Organization insider explained on CNN on Thursday evening.

On Wednesday evening, Trump told Fox News personality Sean Hannity he could declassify documents telepathically. Trump's claim was met with scorn and derision, described as "obscenely reckless," and disputed by GOP senators.

For analysis, CNN's Sara Sidner interviewed Michael Cohen.

"There's something very different about Donald Trump today than the Donald Trump I remember at the Trump Organization," Cohen said.

"I think cognitively there's something seriously going on. He's so worried about what's going on, not just in this case but in all of the cases, that I really do believe that cognitively there's something going on there because nobody, even Donald -- he's not stupid enough to believe that you can mentally declassify documents," Cohen explained.

"He knew what documents were there. I mean, there's nuclear documents and we don't even know which ones that they are, we don't know what country they relate to," Cohen said. "And I believe he took those documents and all of them in order to use against the United States in the event that he is indicted or potentially incarcerated. "It's a 'get out of jail free' card. "

"There's nothing that he won't do to protect himself because he doesn't care about anyone else other than himself," Cohen said. "In fact, he'll let his kids go down before him. He'll let them fall on the sword the same way he let me fall on the sword. That's who he is."

