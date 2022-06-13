Exclusive: 'He makes King Richard seem like a stable person': Congressman calls Trump 'crazy' after Monday hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-CA) spoke to Raw Story about what he witnessed in the House Select Committee on Monday morning as the second of four hearings unfolded.

During the hearing, top aides to former President Donald Trump said they made it clear to the president that his belief that the election was stolen was a lie.

Barr made it clear under oath that Trump's ideas were false. At one point, Barr pointed out that if Trump truly believed what he was saying that he was detached from reality. Other aides said that Trump would throw out conspiracy theories and that the staff would debunk them and Trump would move on, but would still repeat those conspiracies publicly.

"Unfortunately being older, I'm not naive about people's weaknesses and the perception of power," said DeSaulnier. "I mean this guy doesn't believe that the rules apply to him and he's crazy. I mean, he makes King Richard seem like a stable person."

DeSaulnier went on to say Trump ignored Barr because he isn't "a stable human being. I mean, you're looking at someone who's — the sanitized version is he shouldn't be — he doesn't have the mental capacity to be president of the United States. He shouldn't be anywhere near a position of responsibility if you ask me much less the most sacred position we have in the country."

"You know, it's funny. But it's so scary and it could happen again. Imagine if a Democrat ... we lose the majority and my colleagues continue to placate him and not confront him and he comes back and wins? Do you think he'll leave or is he going to get elected to a second term?" he also said.

DeSaulnier also noted that there are only two Republicans willing to stand up for America and its Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WI) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).

"They're so afraid," he said of Republicans. "I mean, I love my job, but I wouldn't sell my soul for the job. And they're selling their soul for their jobs, apparently."

He went on to tell Republicans that they should nominate a conservative with principles.

With additional reporting from Matt Laslo.

