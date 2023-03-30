'The mugshot is going to really upset his fragile ego': Michael Cohen responds to Trump indictment

Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen was a key player in the downfall of his former client, aiding any prosecutors that wanted to speak with him about work he did for Trump.

After hearing the news that a grand jury had indicted Trump, Cohen reiterated that every American has the presumption of innocence.

He reinforced previous statements that it wasn't he that sunk Trump, but the documents, the evidence and Trump's own actions. What truly matters, he said, is the rule of law.

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace asked whether he was concerned for his own safety given his high-profile role in the case.

"Well, one of the things that Donald is very successful in doing is creating a storm, right? He said it in his own rally the other day. You know, there's going to be repercussions. Well, I promise you one thing, being a lifelong New Yorker and knowing many, many NYPD officers," Cohen explained. "New York is not the place that you want to be stupid because the New York Police Department, as far as I'm concerned, is the best in the world."

He said that whatever violence Trump intends to incite, it won't go over well with him or anyone who is violent.

When Ari Melber stepped in, he asked Cohen what he thought Trump was going to be the most disturbed by when he's booked.

"The answer to that — hey, how are you, Ari?" Cohen paused for a kind nod. "Look, if I've been on your show a couple of dozen times talking about this I always believed this day was going to come. I also predicted Alvin Bragg would be the first of all of these. Again talking heads that want to tell you that this case is the weakest of them all, why are we comparing one versus the other? Accountability isn't supposed to be, you know, you think January 6 is more relevant than campaign finance or this -- you know, the various different things that they're looking at."

"I believe that Donald right now is petrified this is one of his biggest fears, that he would be called out for who and what he truly is," he continued. "The mug shotting is going to be something that is going to really upset his fragile ego, and at the end of the day, he's going to understand that no one is above the law. Something that so many Democrats have actually stated over the course of many years now."

See a clip of the conversation on both shows below or at the link here.