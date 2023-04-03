Trump whines that he's not getting enough support from the GOP — particularly DeSantis: report

Former President Donald Trump isn't happy about the level of support he's getting from fellow Republicans. According to CBS News reporter Bob Costa, a person close to Trump said that he's complaining about "muted response from his Republican rivals, especially from Gov. DeSantis."

His concern comes despite vocal support from many Republicans since the announcement that Trump has been indicted. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) appeared to weep before a Fox audience Thursday evening and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has threatened to go up against the NYPD in protest of the indictment.

And Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) offered Trump sanctuary, saying he wouldn't extradite him to New York if he stayed at Mar-A-Lago.

Polling support for Trump among Republicans has also surged forward.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) tweeted that "the House of Representatives will hold [Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg and his unprecedented abuse of power to account."

Already, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is aiming at a Congressional investigation of Bragg. It won't go well since Congress has no authority over Bragg and grand jury investigations are secret.

“Alvin Bragg just single-handedly secured Donald Trump the 2024 presidential election," far-right Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) told Axios reporters.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) disputed the indictment without even knowing what the charges are. He said simply it "doesn't pass the smell test." Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) said that it's all about attacking Trump for 2024.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) blasted Bragg on Twitter as well, saying that it was all about political gain.

"Arresting a presidential candidate on a manufactured basis should not happen in America," said Youngkin without knowing the charges. "The left’s continued attempts to weaponize our judicial system erode people’s faith in the American justice system and it needs to stop."

DeSantis said he would protect Trump from "extradition," which would violate the Constitution. That's been the extent of DeSantis' comments, however.

Costa also noted that Trump's lawyers are many and "sprawling." He noted that there is "a collection of competing lawyers from various cases in his ears, plus club members and celebrity friends (Gary Player), along with his children and advisers like Jason Miller and Susie Wiles."