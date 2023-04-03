'Trying to intimidate': Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses NYC Mayor of threatening her before planned protest
Marjorie Taylor Greene on Facebook.

Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday pushed back against New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ warning earlier in the day that the far-right Republican congresswoman from Georgia be on her best behavior during her planned visit to New York City on Tuesday.

Adams during a press conference ahead of former President Donald Trump’s expected arraignment in connection with alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels issued a stern warning to “rabble-rousers,” in which he singled out Greene.

Greene last week announced she planned to visit New York to protest the proceedings. On Sunday she issued a statement in which she disavowed violence.

"While there may be some rabble-rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple,” Adams said. “Control yourselves. New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger."

Greene said she planned to protest across the street from the New York courthouse at 10:30 a.m.Tuesday.

Greene immediately fired back on Twitter.

“Delusional @NYCMayor is trying to intimidate, threaten, and stop me from using my 1st amendment rights to peacefully protest the Democrat’s unconstitutional weaponization of our justice system against our top Republican Presidential candidate, President Trump,” Greene tweeted.

“Mayor Adams should be more concerned about NY citizens and taxpayers being murdered, raped, robbed, and carjacked than an elected Member of Congress coming to town. Or should I be the one concerned that the mayor of NYC will weaponize his government or maybe his thugs like DA Alvin Bragg against me?

