Critics pile on Mitch McConnell after NY paper dubs him 'Spineless McWorm' over his latest antics
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (screengrab)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) -- previously dubbed "Moscow Mitch" for helping to kill impeachment hearings for former president Donald Trump --- has a new nickname after keeping his caucus in line and blocking attempts to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the violent Jan 6th insurrection at the Capitol.

In a scorching headline and graphic on the front page of the New York Daily News, McConnell was dubbed "Spinless McWorm" with a sub-hed reading, "Mitch & His GOP Cowards KO Riot Probe."

Critics of McConnell -- who was also labeled "Trump's Little Mitch" by the paper just over week ago -- were quick to pile on the Republican leader for working to hinder investigating the insurrection that likely could damage Trump's future political prospects and put him in further legal peril.

