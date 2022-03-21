Trump-threatened Mo Brooks calls for 'weak-kneed' Mitch McConnell to be tossed as Senate leader
Alabama's Mo Brooks, under threat of having Donald Trump pull his endorsement in the state's Republican senatorial primary, just dropped a new 90-second ad calling for Mitch McConnell to be ousted as Senate GOP leader, Politico reports.

Sounding very much like the former president, who has been increasingly frequent in his criticism of McConnell, Brooks calls the Kentucky Republican a "weak-kneed, debt junkie, open-border RINO Republican and who, worse yet, sells out America for special interest group cash." Katie Britt, Shelby’s former chief of staff, and Mike Durant, a defense contractor and former Army pilot, also are vying for the seat of retiring Sen. Richard Shelby. The primary will take place May 24.

In the web ad, Brooks calls on Britt and Durant to sign a pledge and tell Republicans that, if elected, they'll vote to "fire Mitch McConnell." He calls it a "fight for the heart and soul of the Republican party." McConnell, Brooks says, “will do everything he can to defeat me because he’s determined to stop the MAGA movement and Donald Trump’s endorsed candidates for the U.S. Senate."

Despite Trump’s public anti-McConnell screeds, most GOP Senate candidates haven't jumped on board. The Trump-embracing/anti-McConnell ad came out just a few days after Trump told the Washington Examiner that he was considering pulling his endorsement of Brooks. In the interview, Trump slammed Brooks for urging other Republicans to move on from questioning the results of the 2020 election.

Whether Brooks’ anti-McConnell offensive is enough to keep Trump from dropping his endorsement isn’t clear. But during a closed-door fundraiser for David Perdue, who's running for governor of Georgia, Trump said Brooks “decided to go woke” — a reference to Brooks breaking with Trump by saying that the results of the 2020 election can’t be overturned — and that he was doing “terrible” in the primary, according to an attendee.

